On stage the Sprint series which, according to the provisional list of participants, passes the forty cars.

The GT Cup class is the most “in shape” with over half of the grid. Three GT4s will be on the track, the two Mercedes of Nova Race, with the returning Alessandro “Matitone” Marchetti paired with Aleksander Schjerpen, while the second one will be entrusted to Fulvio Ferri and Filippo Bencivenni.

Competing for the crown, Autorlando’s Cayman MY 2022 with Dario Cerati and Giuseppe Fondi. In the premier class, with # 1 on the doors, the young Marco Butti and Simone Patrinicola who are rookies and above all will have the weight of defending the title won last year by Audi Sport Italia with Agostini-Ferrari.

Gianluigi Piccioli, Ebimotors, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Photo by: Ebimotors Press Office

The Easy Race Ferrari was entrusted to Daniel Vebster and Riccardo Agostini who are debutants in the GT3 of Maranello.

Two Huracan GT3 EVOs for Imperiale Racing, one for Middleton and Di Folco and the other for Paul August who will race solo.

AF Corse lines up a GT3 for Alessandro Cozzi, already appreciated in the Ferrari Challenge, 12h del Golfo with Mastronardi-Sernagiotto and more.

The second 488 GT3, on the other hand, will see at the wheel the couple formed by Angelo Negro and the Chinese Huilin Han, winner of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia – Am in 2019.

Double challenge also for Scuderia Baldini which presents itself with two crews, one formed by the Milanese Stefano Gai paired with Nelson Panciatici, the Reims driver boasts a past in karting, various formulas and two titles in ELMS in the LMP2 class in 2013 and 2014 .

The second example, on the other hand, sees the entry of Daniele Di Amato who needs no introduction, paired with the Argentine Josè Manuel Urcera who boasts experiences in Argentine tourism.

Nova Race, Honda NSX GT3 Evo22: Francesco Guerra, Matteo Greco Photo by: Nova Race

Two Mercedes AMG GT3s by Antonelli Motorsport, one for the unprecedented couple Kikko Galbiati and Matteo Cressoni. For Galbiati it is a return to the Italian GT and above all to the Antonelli home, the team that led him to his debut in F4 and in the Italian GT.

Cressoni is another driver with a Dante curriculum, from the Italian GT to the 12h of Sebring to move to the WEC and much more, he would certainly be the first to say, where he did not race.

The second German car sees Emidio Pesce and the German Jop Rappange at the wheel, already present in the European GT4.

Keep an eye on the Ceccato Motors crew with the BMW M4, with the two factory drivers Timo Glock and Jens Klingmann, the first well-known former F1 driver with Toyota, Jordan, Marussia, Virgin, the DTM and let’s not forget GP2 and Champ Car. Klingmann another super experienced driver with Formula, Adac Gt Master, VLN and Blancpain.

Three Honda NSX GT3 EVOs for Nova Race, entrusted to Magnoni-Lippi, Guidetti-Moncini and Guerra-Greco. The LP Racing Huracan was present with the young and fast Jonathan Ceccotto paired with Mattia Di Giusto.

Ceccato Motors Racing, BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: BMW

Nourished the parterre of the GT Cup, starting with the duo in pink Linossi-Piria with the Porsche of Tsunami RT. AB Motorsport always on Porsche with Di Leo-Poppi, Andreas Mendez alone with Bonaldi’s Huracan, Colombian driver with a past in the Star Mazda Championship, karts and more. Second example for Fischbaum-Pavlovic.

Two Huracans for Ermanno Dionisio’s Team Italy, one for the Roman Luca Maria Attianese, on his GT debut, paired with Ruiz Fidel Castillo who we saw in the Italian Sport Prototype Championship. The second car for Giacomo “Momo” Barri and Eric Scalvini.

Another Huracan, this time from Team FFF who will see Luciano Privitelio alone.

Ebimotors could not miss, Enrico Borghi’s Team brings a 991 GT3 Cup for the Bolognese Davide Amaduzzi and the American Jeffrey Nelson and the second example for the Lucca Riccardo Pera and Gianluigi Piccioli.

Another car from Sant’Agata, here we are at Antonelli Motorsport with Gianluca Carboni and Lorenzo Pegoraro, while at the wheel of the two Best Lap 488 Challenges we find the couple Marzialetti-Tibaldo and Pitorri-Simonelli.

Luca Maria Attianese, Team Italy, Lamborghini Huracan ST Photo by: Team Italy Motorsport

Three Porsches from Krypton Motorsport, Stefano Pezzucchi’s team, field the new duo made up of the Roman Alberto Rodio and Diego Locanto, the latter also participating in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and the Porsche Club GT. For Rodio it is a debut, he comes from touring cars (TCR) but is not lacking in experience, like his teammate.

Second example for Gattuso-Mainetti and the third for Tazio Pieri who will race alone.

Easy Race also brings the 488 Challenge, entrusted to Coluccio-Mazzola who will also have to deal with the twin cars of the SR&R Team, with Alessandro Berton and Samuele Butarelli and Emilio Rocchi and Alfredo Salerno.

Two Porsches for Enrico Fulgenzi’s team, one for Baruchelli-Alessandri and the other for Bronzini-Tabacchi. Autorlando was also present with a 911 GT3 Cup entrusted to Ghezzi-Pichier.

Francesca Linossi, Vicky Piria, Tsunami RT, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Photo by: Tsunami RT

In the hope of not having forgotten anyone, it can be said that the fuse is officially lit.

To understand if in the next stages we will see the lines divided also in the race. Over forty cars at the start demonstrate the excellent work carried out by ACI Sport in what I hope we can consider the first post-pandemic season.

And in closing we simply say: “Gentlemen, start your engines”, a phrase that encompasses all the passion for motorsport.