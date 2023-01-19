Ceccato Racing announces the signing of Carlo Tamburini for the 2023 Italian Gran Turismo Sprint and Endurance Championship with the BMW M4 GT3.

The young driver from Lombardy, born in 2005, is thus preparing to make his debut in the GT3 category with a complete program in the top Italian GT series thanks to the important project of BMW Italia-Ceccato Racing Team which will field two … Continue reading

