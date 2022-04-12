The arrivals in the GT Cup class of the 20th edition of the Italian GT Championship continue, which is now upon us.

The class reserved for single-make configuration cars that houses Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini cars, is now enriched with a “Rossa” 458 Challenge with the SR&R colors.

The team of Manfredi Ravetto and Paolo Ruberti will join the confirmed 488 Challenge Evo entrusted to Berton, Cossu and Buttarelli in the two series with a second car from the Maranello house that will be deployed in both Sprint and Endurance.

In the latter, the confirmed Jacopo Baratto and “Aramis” will climb on the 458 Challenge to whom, after a test program and the debut in the Gran Turismo at the beginning of the year in the GT Winter Series in Portimao, Salvatore Pennisi will be added.

The car will also be involved in the Sprint with the crew composed of Emilio Rocchi and Alfredo Salerno who will debut in Monza from 21 to 24 April on the occasion of the first test of the season followed by the stages of Misano (3-5 June), Imola (2 -4 September) and Mugello (21-23 October), while the Endurance will start in Pergusa from 13 to 15 May, followed by the weekends of Mugello (15-17 July), Vallelunga (16-18 September) and Monza (7 -9 October).