Rather sunny day with Glock starting from Pole, next to him Di Folco running alone and another five are added at a time of 45 ”. Good conditions for Stuart Middleton who should be in the car again at Misano. The second row is all Honda with Guerra third and Moncini fourth, Cressoni fifth and Ceccotto sixth.

Race that starts “slightly” uphill for Attianese after the problems in qualifying and Patrinicola with the R8 starting from box # 39. Di Folco did well at the start but Glock did not give up and ran first but came long. Glock gets back in front of the Canal with Gai third party in a rocket. Pavlovic leader in the Gt Cup ahead of Coluccio and Pieri. Ceccotto on the discharges of Pesce, Long war on the first variant.

Glock begins to take off. Urcera seeks space on Pavlovic to hook Pesce on the Mercedes. Urcera on Pesce alla Parabolica on the third pass. Fast lap of Glock with 1’49 ”072, Scalvini approaches Buttarelli. Patrinicola started off at the third lap and is already 22nd then 21st. Glock continues to grind fast laps, lowers the limit to 1’48 “807. Problems for Carboni’s Porsche which returns to the pits at 5th. Uncontainable Glock who lowers the limit again, this time at 1’48 ”545.

Cressoni approaches the 488 of Gai which plays in third position. Glock again lowers the limit on the seventh lap in 1’48 ”521 with Di Folco who seems to hold up the German’s forcing. Contact in the first variant between Attianese’s car and August’s GT3 in the first variant. Five seconds of penalty for Agostini after the race, perhaps due to a problem at the start. Contact between Attianese and Vicky Piria’s Porsche in the tenth lap, Safety Car on the track, in the meantime on the previous lap a new track record for Glock with 1’48 ”472. The Porsche driver loses the car at the Canal and accidentally hits Attianese’s Lambo.

Due to the Safety Car, the opening of the gearbox window has been postponed. Excellent stint for Gai who, after a good start, managed third position with class. On lap 12 the Safety Car returns and the exchange window opens, August, Bronzini, Piccioli and Vairani. FCY contact at the Canal, outside the two Hondas of Lippi and Guerra, Gai and Urcera change followed by the whole group seen the FCY. Great comeback of Patrinicola-Butti who are twelfths at the 15th. Unfortunate Paul August who stops for an engine problem.

In the GT Cup the classification sees Gattuso ahead of Mendez and mazzola, in GT4 Marchetti ahead of Cerati and Ferri. At 18 ° the Safety Car returns, Di Folco well with Klingmann attacked, Di Amato fighting with Vebster and passes to Lesmo, penalty for Galbiati 1 ‘”2 and 17″ .109 for Privitello. Panciatici and Di Amato, forcing on Guidetti’s Honda, exceptional Butti who brings the R8 to tenth position. Di Amato passes on 21st, Panciatici responds to Lesmo and resumes his position. Last lap with Di Folco in the lead ahead of Klingmann and Galbiati. Gattuso leader in GT Cup ahead of Mendez and Mazzola, GT4 with Marchetti-Cerati-Ferri. Superlative race for Butti, eighth at the finish thanks also to the excellent stint of his teammate Patrinicola.

Under the checkered flag victory of Alberto Di Folco who dedicates it to Stuart Middleton, should return to Misano, second Glock-Klingmann and third the NSX of Guidetti-Moncini. GT3 PRO-Am in Di Giusto Ceccotto, GT3 Am in Butti-Patrinicola, second place for Cozzi and third for Huilin-Negro. GTCup PRO-Am in Gattuso-Mainetti ahead of Mendes and Mazzola-Coluccio. GTCup Am to Pieri ahead of Tabacchi-Bronzini and Di Leo-Poppy. GT4 PRO Am in Marchetti-Schjerpen, Cerati-Fondi and Ferri-Bencivenni. An exciting start to the season with the Sprint returning on 2-5 June, the next stage of the Italian GT will be in Pergusa with the debut of the Endurance.