After announcing the names of Kikko Galbiati and Matteo Cressoni, who will take over in one of the Mercedes AMG GT3s, the team led by Marco Antonelli definitively completes its line-up for the Sprint series by formalizing the couple formed by the Italian Emidio Pesce. and by Dutchman Jop Rappange, both making their absolute debut in the Italian series as well as at the wheel of a three-pointed star car.

Pesce, who turned 20 in mid-March, makes his debut in covered wheels after three consecutive seasons in a single-seater. The Milanese driver, who took his first steps in Formula 4 in Italy and Spain, has played in the European Formula Regional over the last two years, becoming the author of good growth in an international context of the highest level.

The path taken by the twenty-one-year-old Rappange was different, last season third among the Silver in the GT4 European Series in which he constantly occupied the top positions of the overall standings, hitting six fourth places and proving to be one of the fastest of the lot. A path that for him began in karts, before arriving in the world of Gran Turismo.

That of Pesce and Rappange will therefore be in effect an “under” combination in terms of age, which will immediately aim to enter the leading positions of a championship in which the Antonelli Motorsport team tries to revive the glories of 2019 (when in the Sprint series won both the Team and Drivers’ titles) and 2018, the year in which he got his hands on the absolute primacy of the GT3.

Pesce and Rappange will take part in all four rounds of the Italian GT Sprint Championship which after Monza (21-24 April) will stop, in order, in Misano (3-5 June), Imola (2-4 September) and Mugello (21-23 October).