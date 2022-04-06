Enrico Fulgenzi’s team could not resist the call of the Italian GT Championship and it will be in Monza that it will make its debut in the Italian series with two Porsche 911 GT3 Cups.

Indeed, the novelty of the last few hours lies precisely in the number of cars, which could rise to three.

The first defined crew will see, for the first time, the couple formed by Pier Alessandri and Dario Baruchelli who have already shown that they are at ease in the Stuttgart car.

Alessandri has already been behind the wheel of the Jesi team car last season on the occasion of some appearances in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Suisse.

The pilot from Savignano sul Rubicone has already been a protagonist in the Italian series in the past years, aboard a Lamborghini in the Super Trofeo in the GT Cup; in addition to this, there are several experiences with Rally cars.

“For a gentleman driver, expectations are always” qualitative “: try to improve at each race and see what results come”, explains Alessandri.

Enrico Fulgenzi, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Photo by: Enrico Fulgenzi

On the other hand we find Dario Baruchelli who we can declare a ‘Porschista DOCG’ given his vast experience with many models of the German house.

A third driver is yet to be defined, in addition to the crew of the third car.

The Team Owner, Fulgenzi, echoes them: “I am proud to welcome Pierluigi back to the team after the good races of 2021, and I can’t wait to see how Dario and the third” Top-Secret “driver in the Italian GT Championship will behave. Sprint”.

“I will be present behind the scenes to follow this beautiful new adventure as a Team Owner, I can’t wait to get started”.

The GT Cup battle will certainly be exciting given the numbers that are emerging for the first round of the season in Monza.