News from Nova Race for the 2023 season of the Italian GT Championship.

In the Sprint series, the Lombard team lines up a very young crew at the wheel of the Honda NSX GT3 EVO.

We already know one of the drivers from the Touring and GT racing scene: we’re talking about Matteo Greco, who we’ve seen grow from Kart to TCR and then move on to Gran Turismo cars.

The other is the Swiss Axel Gnos, coming from single-seaters with backgrounds in Formula 4 Italy, Spanish F4, ADAC in Germany and Formula Regional.

Greco, almost a veteran, will be able to share his experience with the young Swiss.

Two guys to keep in mind for what promises to be a great, fierce season.