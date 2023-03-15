Luca Maria Attianese returns to the Italian GT Championship. After a “part-time” participation last year in Team Italy’s Lamborghini GT Cup, the Roman driver makes his debut in the premier class with the Audi R8 of Audi Sport Italia.

For him there will be the Endurance series with the debut in Pergusa, but he is also working for the Sprint series.

The first test took place at the ‘Tazio Nuvolari’ last week, Saturday 11th. The teammates are still being defined and will be announced in the coming weeks.

A full-time return to both series is expected for Nibbiola’s team and the Roman is the first name of the future 2023 line-up.

Emilio Radaelli, Luca Maria Attianese, Audi Sport Italia Photo by: ACI Sports

Attianese, with a past in karting, Mini Challenge, GT Cup relies on the support of a noble driver who will follow him as Coach, we are talking about Alberto Di Folco who among other things this year will be driving an R8 of Team Boutsen VDS in the GTWC.

A demanding season is expected for Attianese, given the high level of the premier class. It will be important to do kilometers and get to know the German car thoroughly.

The test at Nuvolari was very interesting, as the Lazio driver himself explains to Motorsport.com: “2023 begins, I am very enthusiastic about this season with my debut in the premier class. I only did two races in the GT Cup last year, I hope to do well and the goal is certainly to do my best together with the Audi Sport Italia team”.

“At Cervesina there were excellent lap times, the feeling with the car was very positive and I can’t wait to get on track at Pergusa for the first round of the season”.