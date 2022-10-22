No rain, but cloudy sky in Mugello for the start of Race 1 of the Italian GT Sprint Championship.

Di Folco in Pole finds Di Amato next to him and above all the LP Racing driver, Ceccotto, in third. He fish at the start after the gearbox problem during the first qualifying lap.

At the start of the green OK Di Folco, Ceccotto slips in but goes long, Patrinicola leads the way but starts again, Lee tries on Pera, Di Amato has to recover from the bottom after the spin at the ‘Luco’ with probable cold tires.

After the first lap Di Folco stretches to almost two seconds on Guidetti, in turn closely followed by Glock, Ceccotto and Cressoni. He leads the GT Cup ahead of Postiglione and third place for Testa. Ferri leads the GT4 ahead of Schjerpen Cerati.

Fast lap of Guidetti in 1’47 ”715. Good start from Gai who is in seventh position behind Greco. Contact between Berton and Tabacchi at Casanova-Savelli, the Krypton driver in the sand and Safety Car on the track.

Mazzola returns to the pits for a problem with the rear brakes. At the restart Guidetti forces the first but goes long and leaves room for Di Folco, Glock and Ceccotto.

Guidetti goes wide at the exit in Arrabbiata 2 but returns. Di Amato continues to climb up positions, at ninth he is thirteenth. Mazzola restarts with a gap of two laps. Guidetti touches Ceccotto on the left side, apparently for no reason.

Di Amato continues his comeback, but the fight between Guidetti who tries on Ceccotto continues. The first to stop Berton A. and Nelson. Nice fight between Pera and Postiglione, Cressoni descends IN Galbiati.

Di Folco dominates undisputed ahead of Glock, IN Di Amato for Urcera and Pesce for Rappange. Wonderful fight between Pera and Postiglione for the leadership of the GT Cup. Postiglione on Pera and takes the lead.

Same strategy, Di Folco IN together with Glock and they change for Middleton and Klingmann. At the 17th IN Donovan Privitelio for Luciano. At 18th Cozzi in sand at Bucine 1 after a spin and Safety Car.

At 22nd the race restarts for the last seven and a half minutes with Middleton, Klingmann, Guerra. Green flag, excellent start by Di Folco, Urcera starts again with a cannon and arrives sixth with two overtaking of character.

In the GT Cup Piria maintains the lead over Testa and Barri. Piccioli is covered up in the San Donato. In GT4 Marchetti leading ahead of Bencivenni and Fondi.

Testa did not let himself be begged and moved on to lead the GT Cup in front of Piria and Barri. Bencivenni, passes Marchetti and wins the GT4 with Fondi third.

Tomorrow Race 2 at 12.50.

# 50 Ceccato Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Timo Glock, Jens Klingmann Photo by: ACI Sport

Under the checkered flag the order of the various categories is as follows:

GT3 AM

1. Lee Ying-Ip Paul

2. Paul August

GT3 PRO-AM

1. Ceccotto-Di Giusto

2. Fish-Rappange

3. Gai-Han

GT3 PRO

1. Of Folco-Middleton

2. Glock-Middleton

3. Guidetti-Moncini

GT4 PRO-AM

1. Ferri-Bencivenni

2. Schjerpen-Marchetti

3. Cerati-Fondi

GT CUP AM

1. Berton-Buttarelli

2. By Leo-Poppi

3. Pieri

GT CUP PRO-AM

1. Head

2. Scalvini-Barri

3. Mendez

CIGT SPRINT – Mugello: Race 1