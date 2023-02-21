This passion of his led him to create a team to compete in the GT championships, including GT Open, FIA GT and the Italian GT Championship.

Many riders who passed through his team, Enrico Toccacelo, Paolo Ruberti, Andrea Palma, Raffaele Giammaria, Matteo Cressoni, Francesco La Mazza, Francesca Linossi and their father “Linos”, Max Mugelli, Alessandro Balzan and many others.

A prominent figure in those years, passion and seriousness have always distinguished him, managing to achieve important results. Affable, kind but at the same time, serious in his work, frank and above all ‘true’.

Ferrari 430, Edil Cris Racing Photo by: Stefano Reali

These are the words of La Mazza: “I shared with you two of the best seasons of my career, full of emotions that I will never forget. It is always said that those who live in the hearts of those who stay never die. It will also be so … it is never a good time to receive this news. Bye Christian.”

Ruberti adds: “Unfortunately Cris passed away, he was a truly genuine and good person. I rode for his team for three seasons and was his reference rider. He was a great man and I will always carry him in my heart. Hi Cris, have a good trip”.

The memory of ‘Linos’: “I met Cristiano in 2006 and we immediately understood each other. I have always considered him, even if criticized by many, one of the most beautiful people in Italian motorsport of those years (2006-2009, ed. ). I think he was the only person who really helped the Linossi family. He was a person with a very big heart. He always looked to his cars before his interests. A pity that he left. Bye Cristiano” .

Luciano “Linos” Linossi, Edil Cris Racing Photo by: Stefano Reali

Cressoni follows him: “A great man of passion, with a unique heart. He helped me a lot, making me race in his team, financing the 2006 season in the F3000. Unfortunately many people took advantage of his kindness and this led him to get tired of motorsport. Truly a blow to the heart, I will always carry it with me”.

These are just a few testimonials about this great man. We will miss him, he will be missed by motorsport, but above all by his family.

The Motorsport.com editorial team gathers around Cavalleri’s family and friends for their deepest condolences. Hi Chris.