The flagship Nova Race in the Italian GT Championship is very young, with Jacopo Guidetti and Leonardo Moncini.

The couple of promises from Brescia will be committed with a great desire to excel on the Honda NSX GT3 Evo 22 both in the Italian GT3 Sprint and in the Endurance season.

Last year the collaboration of Nova Race with the JAS Motorsport Development Driver Program created by the Arluno factory, in the end, resulted in obtaining the first pole position (at Monza), the first overall victory of a Honda GT3 (at Imola ) and in the GT3 Am Endurance drivers title, results attributable to the presence of two young drivers from the program directed by Riccardo Incarbone.

# 77 Nova Race, Honda NSX GT3 Evo 22: Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini Photo by: JAS Motorsport

This year for the Varese team the commitment to the Italian Gran Turismo championships, which will kick off with the Sprint series in Monza on April 23, still foresees the presence in their ranks of two Italian promises included among the six chosen by JAS Motorsport in the 2022.

To specify the contours of the collaboration is the Team Manager Christian Pescatori: “I am really very happy to present this very fast young couple formed by Jacopo Guidetti and Leonardo Moncini and I can’t wait to see her at work on the track”.

“Personally, I have always believed a lot in young drivers and putting a duo like this on the same seat is the confirmation that it is right to focus on them. We will work really hard throughout the year to always be at the highest levels, since we will do both the Sprint series than that Endurance “.

“I really care a lot to have the demonstration with the results that our team did well to have bet on them”.

# 77 Nova Race, Honda NSX GT3 Evo 22: Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini Photo by: JAS Motorsport

Guidetti, nineteen year old from Desenzano, presents himself with optimism to the second season of commitments in the Italian flag with a year of experience behind him on the splendid Japanese car: “Being linked to the JAS Motorsport family since the end of 2020 and to Nova Race since last season has been a great help for my racing career, so I am very happy to remain in the driver development program for another Italian season with the Honda NSX GT3 Evo 22 “.

“Together we learned a lot and obtained the first brilliant results, the first pole positiion, the first overall victory: I can’t wait to start”.

# 77 Nova Race, Honda NSX GT3 Evo 22: Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini Photo by: JAS Motorsport

The Brescian Moncini (son of that Emanuele who gave a lot to tricolor competitions with covered wheels) at eighteen burns the stages after a good season in the probing national Carrera Cup and looks to the double participation with enthusiasm: “To join the JAS Motorsport Development Driver Program this year is very exciting because it is a new adventure and one that will only come in my second season of motor racing and being involved in a program like this together with Jacopo and Nova Race, I am sure, will be of great help. in my career “.

“I want to use the things I will learn from the team, from those who work alongside me, from the program coordinator Edoardo Liberati who will follow us this season with the NSX GT3 Evo 22 to do very good things.”