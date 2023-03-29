The first crew formalized by HR Racing in view of the Italian GT Championship is a mix of experience and youth.

A very special crew, made up of Massimiliano and Nicolò Pezzuto, father and son, who will compete on one of the two Lamborghini Huracan ST Evo2s that will be lined up in the Sprint series by the Medicina (BO) team founded by Team Principal Alessio Canonico.

It is not the first time that Massimiliano, a great CIVT and Superturismo driver of the nineties, and Nicolò, a 22-year-old with recent backgrounds in karting and MitJet, race together. It had already happened in 2019 in the TCR DSG Endurance, when the Pezzutos took part in three championship races at the wheel of a VW Golf.

Then the stop following the Covid-19 pandemic and now, thanks to the excellent relationship with Alessio Canonico, the wonderful opportunity to debut in the Italian GT. And what a debut, considering that the crew from Lecce will be behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan ST.

Massimiliano and Nicolò Pezzuto, HC Racing Division Photo by: ACI Sports

“More horsepower and much higher speed than what we were used to, but Nicolò and I face the season with great commitment, we all have the prerequisites for doing well but we have no particular pretensions, even if we won’t back down to fight in the class AM”, declares Massimiliano Pezzuto.

“For us it will also be a valid reason to disconnect from the daily activity of entrepreneurs in the automotive sector. It is an experience we have already had in the TCR Endurance in 2019 for some races, this year we wanted to repeat it with a more performing car. with which we have already gained confidence in the tests carried out in Cremona and Misano”.

“The car is very fast but equally intuitive, and then at Misano we had the honor of having a great coach, Loris Spinelli, who we will meet again on 4 April at Mugello in the last test before the start of the championship. In addition, the team it runs very well, Alessio has done a great job by inserting leading technicians, including Antonello Palmiotto, Spinelli’s track engineer for the last two seasons, who will provide the team with important know-how”.

In the Sprint series, which will start from the Misano World Circuit on 6/7 May, HC Racing Division will also line up a second crew whose members will be made official in the coming weeks.