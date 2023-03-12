The 2023 motorsport season has already begun, from the 24H Daytona in Sebring to the 12H Bathurst and so much more. Other championships that concern us more closely are at the starting line, the crews to be defined and above all to test the cars in view of the official start.

The three-day test by Kateyama at Marco Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico was an opportunity to see the cars and drivers on the track again.

First of all a novelty, the Dinamic GT Team, born from a branch of Dinamic Motorsport. It will only deal with GT and is managed by Giampiero Pindari and Giulio Bottazzi, they will participate in the GTWC with the Porsche GT3-R both in the Sprint series, with two specimens, and in the Endurance where there will also be the third car.

Christian Engelahrt will race in the Sprint with Adrien De Leener (PRO), Philip Sager (Bronze) and Cristhopher Zoechling (Bronze). For Endurance the three 911s will be entrusted to Engelhart-Muller-Guven (PRO), Sager-Nakken-Barker (Bronze) and Rappange-Sathienthirakul plus a third to be defined.

A possible “incursion” into Italian GT could open up for the team, but for now the team is focused on GTWC.

For the Italian flag, the Antonelli Team was present with the new entry Gustavo Sandrucci and Kikko Galbiati and then Gianluca Giraudi “peeked in” who declared that he was only visiting; let’s see since helmet and overalls are useful.

The team from Emilia will be at the start in both the Sprint and Endurance, with crews still to be defined.

BMW Italia by Ceccato Racing is present: at the disposal of the team managed by Roberto Ravaglia, a copy of the BMW M4 GT3, with the second on the way. De Luca, Nilsson, Cassarà and Tamburini took turns behind the wheel.

First kilometers for Salvatore Tavano who returned to the wheel of a GT car with which he made his debut in the first decade of the 2000s.

Absent the two official drivers Bruno Spengler and Jens Klingmann, in addition to the Roman Stefano Comandini due to work commitments.

The 488 GT3 driven by Best Lap with Vito Postiglione and Rocco Mazzola was also on track in view of the debut in the premier class, with Coluccio absent in preparation for the European Kart Championship.

The VSR Team is on the track: Vincenzo Sospiri’s team took action in view of the 2023 programs, to understand if a possible participation in the tricolor can be opened.

In the other two days Nova Race was also present preparing the GTWC. There was also Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing, a team we have already talked about, while the tests of cars, drivers and team continue.

Among the various categories, numerous Porsche 992 in preparation for the Carrera Cup Italia and Supercup. For the TCRs instead there is Federico Paolino at the wheel of his Audi Gen 2 and his wife Carlotta Fedeli, both with RC Motorsport.

Important programs for Giacomo Ghermandi, a good season is expected for him which should be divided into three championships, including the TCR Eastern Europe which remains the priority. A season that will see the driver from Bologna engaged in three races as early as April.

To these crews we must add SR&R, Sainteloc Racing (GTWC) Oregon (Super Trofeo) Kessel Racing (Ferrari Challenge), Pinetti Motorsport (BMW M2 CS Cup Italy) and much more.

If the good morning can be seen from the tests, a very intense season is expected.