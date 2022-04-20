Luca Maria Attianese’s debut in the Italian GT Championship Sprint series is just around the corner.

As announced, the Roman driver will be aboard the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo of Ermanno Dionisio’s Team Italy.

Sharing the wheel of the Sant’Agata Bolognese car with him will be Ruiz Fidel Castillo, a Spanish driver already appreciated in the Italian Sport Prototype Championship.

It will be a very demanding debut, the Sprint series – and in particular the GT Cup Class – promises to be very fought given the forecast of over twenty cars at the start, with important drivers and teams that will compete along the Brianza track.

Luca Maria Attianese, Team Italy, Lamborghini Huracan ST Photo by: Team Italy Motorsport

A very interesting season awaits us, with a total of over forty cars on the track that will compete in the temple of speed in Monza.

“The time has finally come to hit the track. A very interesting weekend in the Monza temple of speed, with over forty cars at the start. It will be a great challenge, a very important debut for me, a leap in quality that I hoped would come and now here I am “, says Attianese.

“It will be important to find the right set-up and the right compromise, since we share the car. The team is highly professional and I am sure they will put us in the best possible conditions. Qualifying will be essential to start as far forward as possible, given the funnel of the first one. variant”.