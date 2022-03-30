We have been waiting for a long time for an all-female crew in the Italian GT Championship and finally the 2022 season will see Francesca Linossi and Vicky Piria on the track together.

The two girls will be protagonists in the GT Cup at the wheel of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup prepared by the Tsunami RT team.

In addition to being two excellent drivers, the two have also been friends for a long time. Let’s find out what their first impressions are after the first test carried out together in Cremona – waiting for the official debut in the first GT Sprint race in Monza – reached by Motorsport.com as soon as he got out of the car with adrenaline and enthusiasm at the stars.

“What can I say, I’m happy to race again in the CIGT in the GT Cup Class and to do it with Porsche and Tsunami RT, a team that has a lot of experience with this car,” Linossi told Motorsport.com.

“I am enthusiastic and happy to race with Vicky, since we are also friends, and finally bringing an all-female crew to the GT is fantastic. We did a first test in Cremona, now we are preparing for Monza”.

“We know very well that the season will be challenging, there will be many fierce crews. We will try to put as many ‘boys’ as possible behind it”.

Francesca Linossi, Vicky Piria, Tsunami RT, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Photo by: Tsunami RT

Piria, also speaking with Motorsport.com, added: “Super positive day, for me it was the first real test with a GT car. I had already done something, but never a preliminary test in view of a race”.

“The car is wonderful, I liked it right from the start, obviously different from the formula used up to now, there are kilometers to go to understand it and become familiar with it, but it goes very fast”.

“The secret dream was to run with Francesca, we met thanks to the W Series, sometimes we find ourselves in Milan shopping, we talk about machines. We have mutual respect and working together for the first time was special and very productive” .

“The test was incredible, there is a bit of running in, but we can go well. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel, I’m really happy.”