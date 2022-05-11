Jacopo Guidetti and Leonardo Moncini, who two weeks ago made their debut well on their home track in the Italian GT3 Sprint Championship, constantly fighting for the podium and coming out of Monza third in the overall drivers’ standings, next Sunday in the first stage of the Endurance series that begins in Sicily will be flanked by a driver with solid international experience in GT3 and GT4 behind him: Jorge Cabezas Catalán.

The almost 29-year-old driver from Malaga made his debut in Italy last year in the Japanese car of Jerago’s team with Orago.

The Andalusian had participated in the Misano, Imola and Mugello stages on the Honda NSX GT3 Evo, contributing to the hunt for the GT3 Am title of the Varese team, which he escaped only in the last half hour of the season.

Team Manager Christian Pescatori commented on the renewal of the relationship with the Spaniard: “I was very keen to have him with us again this season, because last year he did very well”.

“He was a great professional and author of excellent times set during the three weekends spent with us on the tracks. This year I am sure that in the Endurance races he will be able to put his experience at the service of the other two, putting together an excellent trio. destined to prove to be competitive throughout the championship “.

Cabezas Catalán in turn expressed his satisfaction to be able to return to racing in Italy in a very competitive series with a crew vying for the 2022 “Scudetto”: “I am delighted to be racing another year on the Nova Race Honda. This year we will share the car with two good guys like Jacopo Guidetti and Leonardo Moncini, who are two very fast drivers “.

“I am sure that we will have a great year together and that we will be in the right position to win. What comes will be the most difficult race, because I have never ridden on the Pergusa track before. But I expect to be able to make a quick adaptation and start well the Italian Endurance Championship “.