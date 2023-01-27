It was thought that the Italian GT Championship in this very cold month was rather steady and sly.

In reality, there are many novelties as we have already anticipated in previous articles and the last one concerns a newborn team.

We are talking about a new but already tested structure which will officially appear in another guise in the tricolor series, born from the collaboration between Lamborghini Roma and DL Racing, Diego Locanto’s team.

The two teams have come together to create a new reality in motorsport; obviously the main purpose of this new partnership is to do well and excel in the Italian GT from the 2023 season.

Diego Locanto, DL Racing Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

The team will be involved in both the Sprint and Endurance series, and the team has been renamed to highlight both sides: it is therefore the Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing that faces a very competitive series with a parterre of drivers and teams really important.

As the saying goes, all good things come in threes: the technical part is entrusted to a top-level team like Target Racing, already a winning team in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

Obviously the work that lies ahead for the new team will be very important and in the meantime we will have to communicate the riders who will be in action, plus further programs that the team is planning.

Among other things, a recruitment sector will also be active to look for new and very young talents from all over the world.

Precisely from this point of view there will already be the launch of a debutant in one of the most demanding single-make brands in the world motorsport scene and we are talking about the Super Trofeo of Sant’Agata Bolognese, where a 16-year-old Egyptian boy, Ibrahim Badawi, will race.

Marco Santonocita, Lamborghini Rome Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

These are the statements of Marco Santonocita, head of Lamborghini Roma: “The doubling of Lamborghini Roma’s commitment in the motorsport field is the seal of the great success achieved in the first season of activity, which immediately led us to be protagonists in the GT championship Italy and in the Super Trofeo Monomarca Lamborghini internationally”.

“Motorsport for Lamborghini Roma is a fundamental asset for the development and affirmation of the brand in our territory and in wider foreign contexts. Thanks to the competence and professionalism of DL Racing and the continuity of management guaranteed by Fabrizio del Monte, we are sure that we will take our team to the next stage and we are ready to reap growing successes thanks to the commitment and personal passion that all of us at Lamborghini Roma put into it every day”.

Locanto added: “This new ‘super stable’ was strongly desired by both companies and was born from the genuine passion of the people involved and from the desire to grow the project until it became a top-level reality. We are ready to compete in several championships, with the Italian GT in the lead, and to try to win, which is why we have technically bet on Target Racing, a team that has been working at the top for years”.

“Hard work awaits us, with many riders in action in the announced championships and perhaps in further programs that we are planning. And the work will also include the scouting of new, very young talents from all over the world, so much so that this he year in the SuperTrofeo we will launch a 16-year-old Egyptian rookie, Ibrahim Badawi”.