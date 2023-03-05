Another driver joins the 2023 lineups of the Italian GT Championship. We are talking about Gustavo “Gus” Sandrucci who has played in the BMW M2 CS Cup Italy in the last two seasons, winning his first season with an attached title in 2021.

A driver who certainly doesn’t need an introduction, his palmares speaks for itself. We find the driver from Viterbo back in 2002 at the wheel of a Rover, continuing to compete until 2003. Then a break for studies, but his role as an instructor has always kept him in touch with motorsport.

He has been at the AMG Driving Academy since 2011, where he became head instructor in 2015. He has won everywhere, from the Clio Cup, to Mini to BMW, now the leap into GT.

Sandrucci will be at the wheel of the Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO of the Antonelli Motorsport team and will participate in the Sprint series, while the name of his partner is yet to be defined.

Marco Antonelli and Gustavo Sandrucci, Antonelli Motorsport Photo by Antonelli Motorsport

“It’s a project born thanks to the support of the Mercedes Rossi dealership, I’ve known them for years, it’s a Performance Center that sells AMGs and we’ve done a project that, in addition to the races, will involve many people and events,” Sandrucci told Motorsport.com.

“For me it’s a great challenge, an opportunity I’ve been waiting for for years. Last year I tested the M4 GT3 after winning the Championship and I lapped on the times of the factory riders”.

“I also want to do well with Mercedes. We haven’t chosen my partner yet, but in the meantime I’m training a lot, between karting and the gym. I’m focused, and as always, the work will be methodical and reflect my modus operandi. This will be the approach”.

Sandrucci will be present on 12 March at the Misano Adriatico circuit for a day of testing, together with many other riders and teams.