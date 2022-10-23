Before the start of Race 2 of the Italian GT Sprint Championship, the memory of Giovanni Di Pillo involves everyone, between the clip broadcast on live TV and his wife Cristina and Fabrizio Calia on the grid. Sixty seconds of emotion for the tribute to ‘The Voice’.

Front row with the Pole di Butti and Urcera next to it. Rappange starts from the pits after the problem in qualifying. Butti turns first, Middleton and Moncini follow. Donno at the head of the Cup with Testa and Barri to follow.

Butti pushes and takes almost a second ahead, Urcera slips behind. Klingmann fastest lap in 1’47 “494, Butti stretches to 1” 2. Excellent Testa aiming at Donno’s exhausts with the 488 Challenge.

Great overtaking of Testa su Donno at S. Donato, Bencivenni tries on Fondi and Marchetti on his mate while Privitelio controls. ‘Matitone’ Marchetti slips on his mate and takes second position.

# 50 Ceccato Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Timo Glock, Jens Klingmann Photo by: ACI Sport

Great Head Race, ninth overall with the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO 2, while Butti demonstrates all his talent and maturity by commanding an incredible race.

At the ninth risk of Fondi in passing Privitelio. Forcing by Klingmann on Moncini who resists, with Butti taking his advantage to a second and a half. Fifth Urcera that passes Galbiati and is fifth. At the 13th the exchange window opens, Piccioli, Mainetti IN together with Middleton and Klingmann.

Sale Gai, IN War. ‘Babalus’ in the pits with the front right KO for the loss of the rear left, he manages to return while Urcera changes for Di Amato.

Bencivenni leaves to Ferri. Warning for Di Folco and Glock. AT 17 ° FCY for the exit of Nelson’s Porsche at Savelli, due to a contact by Patrinicola’s R8, all ok for the American driver. The classification sees Patrinicola in the lead ahead of Guidetti, Ceccotto and Di Amato, in the GT Cup Marzialetti leader ahead of Berton and Di Leo. In GT4 he commands Ferri ahead of Cerati and Schjerpen.

The FCY switches to Safety Car on lap nineteen. At 21st the race starts again with Di Folco attached to Glock’s exhausts. At 22nd Guidetti takes the lead, a shot of the scenes for the release of Glock’s BMW at Poggio Secco, after Di Folco’s attack all inside and again Safety Car.

At 25 ° the race starts again with just over a minute and an additional lap. Green Flag with Ceccotto pointing Patrinicola, passes thanks to the complicity of a dubbed.

Under the checkered flag GT3 title and race goes to Leonardo Moncini and Jacopo Guidetti, with the second position of Ceccotto-Di Giusto and Butti-Patrinicola.

# 1 Audi Sport Italia, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Marco Butti, Simone Patrinicola Photo by: ACI Sport

GT Cup PRO-AM in Coluccio-Mazzola. Incredible race with many twists, fight right up to the checkered flag, the final order of the categories is as follows:

GT3 PRO-AM

1. Ceccotto-Di Giusto

2. Patrinicola-Butti

3. Fish-Rappange

GT3 AM

1. Cozzi

2. Ip-Murchy

3. August

GT Cup PRO-AM

1. Petioles-Pear

2. Coluccio-Mazzola

3. Piria-Postiglione

GT Cup AM

1. Marzialetti-Donno

2. By Leo-Poppy

3. Tobacco-Baruchelli

GT4 PRO-AM

1. Bencivenni-Ferri

2. Marchetti-Schjerpen

3. Cerati-Fondi

CIGT SPRINT – Mugello: Race 2