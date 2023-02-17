Ceccato Racing has completed its lineup for the 2023 season in the Italian GT Championship. After the announcement of Marco Cassarà, Stefano Comandini, Francesco Massimo De Luca, Jens Klingmann, Alfred Nilsson, Bruno Spengler, Carlo Tamburini and Salvatore Tavano, the BMW Italia Ceccato Racing Team is completed with the officialization of Francesco Guerra.

Born in 1995, the driver from Brescia will thus make his return with the Munich brand after the exciting 2019 and 2020 seasons in the series that saw him first drive the BMW M4 GT4 to his debut in the debut season in 2019 and then conquer the Sprint title again in the GT4 category in 2020.

A rookie with covered wheels already in 2018 with victory in the Lotus Cup Italy, Guerra closed the 2019 CIGT season with a second place (Sprint) and a third (Endurance) demonstrating speed and experience. After the 2020 title, in 2021 he played in the GT4 European Series to then make his debut in the GT3 category last year. The engagement by Ceccato Racing will allow him to get behind the wheel of one of the BMW M4 GT3s that will be lined up for the season that will start next May.

Francesco Guerra, BMW Team Italy Photo by: BMW

“I am very happy to be back racing with BMW and with the Ceccato Racing team with whom I shared the wonderful 2019 and 2020 seasons and have always considered like a family,” said Guerra.

“Surely I’ll need some time to build the feeling with the new BMW M4 GT3 that I’ve never driven, but I’m sure that the excellent relationship with the guys in the team and what we’ll build with my new crew mates it will help me make this learning process faster.”

“The goal is to be competitive right from the start in order to aim to play a leading role”.