Kevin Gilardoni, Raúl Guzman and Stuart Middleton are the first crew of Imperiale Racing for the 2023 Italian GT Endurance Championship, the line-up that will start from Pergusa from 19 to 21 May.

Gilardoni stood out well in the International GT Open in 2022, where he fought to win the title, in addition to the splendid 2021 season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe.

“I am happy to continue my career with Lamborghini and, after having fought for the overall title last year in the International GT Open, I am fully aware that I can do well again this year in the Italian GT Endurance Championship, one of the reference at European level – said Gilardoni – I thank my partners who make all this possible and obviously the Imperiale Racing team for the trust placed in me, with their experience and professionalism we can all aim for the title together”.

Middleton is now a fixed presence in the Italian tricolor and boasts a long collaboration with Imperiale Racing, this is his third season with the colors of the Mirandola team.

“I am pleased to re-sign with the team for another year of Italian GT – comments the Briton – In the past we have achieved great successes together, fighting for the title of overall champion, and I am sure we will be able to continue to do so again this year with Raul and Kevin in the car I can’t wait to start the season!”.

Guzman is another driver who comes from F4 Italia, his career was mainly with single-seaters until 2019, where he participated in Formula Regional, before spending two seasons in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe with Target Racing.

“I am very happy to continue with Imperiale Racing and Lamborghini for this 2023 season – declares the Mexican – It will certainly be an exciting year with such an important team and with the new line-up. I can not wait to start”.

For Imperiale Racing there was a test at Monza, to better prepare for the debut in Endurance. Three young and motivated drivers with a lot of experience on Lambos will obviously have to contend with the other crews, but they certainly won’t back down.

Luca Del Grosso will always be on the bridge, happy with this choice, convinced of the potential of the three drivers.

“I am particularly proud of this crew with whom we are preparing to face the season in the CIGT Endurance and I am sure that Kevin, Raùl and Stuart will immediately find a great understanding”, are the words of the team principal.

“We were on the track at Monza to refine the details and collect as much data as possible to allow the riders to arrive at the inaugural round of Pergusa in a position to express their full potential. We are well aware that endurance races are often demanding, but we are motivated and we know that we will be able to have our say”.