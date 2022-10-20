In the overall standings, we find Guidetti-Moncini’s Honda NSX in the lead with five points ahead of Di Amato-Urcera’s Ferrari 488 of Scuderia Baldini.

This is followed by Glock-Klingmann’s BMW M4 GT3 just one point behind the Ferrari fans, among other things this will be Glock’s last BMW official driver race.

Also in contention is Kikko Galbiati who will find Matteo Cressoni at his side in the Mercedes AMG GT3 of Team Antonelli. The accounts are never done before, but for the absolute and considering the results of the first three races, discarding the worst, Moncini-Guidetti are leading by one point on Glock-Klingmann and Galbiati is at -3.

Stefano Gai is also fighting for the title, after the renunciation of the last appointment for the French Panciatici, the Milanese will be at the start on the AF Corse 488 GT3 and will join the Chinese Han Huilin Leo, given the absence of Angelo Negro.

Even in the last stage the line-up will be very “full-bodied” and in the GT3 PRO-AM the LP Racing Ceccotto-Di Giusto drivers are at the top of the standings, removing a gap, but they will still have to do well to take the crown home. A season to frame for them with an excellent roadmap.

Departure Photo by: ACI Sport

In GT3 AM there are Butti-Patrinicola aboard the Audi Sport Italia R8 who have achieved the mathematical assignment of the title, but at Mugello they should serve a 30 ”handicap time. In this regard, on the Tuscan track they will be “moved” to the PRO-AM class, thus serving only 15 “.

An unprecedented couple arrives in the GT Cup aboard the Porsche 911 of Tsunami RT, Vicky Piria will share the car with Vito Postiglione, Rodrigo Testa could move to PRO-AM and Scalvini-Barri return with the Huracan of Team Italy, always fighting for the 2022 title, despite the difference in points, the Lambo duo will fight.

Riccardo De Bellis from Lucca is seen again with the Porsche managed by ZRS Motorsport. At the top of the standings are Coluccio-Mazzola with the Ferrari of Easy Race who will have to “fight” Piccioli and especially Pera.

For this appointment the Carboni-Romani couple is back, this time aboard the Porsche of PS Performance.

For the GT Cup Porsche PRO-AM will be a three-way fight with Piria leading Postiglione, Mainetti with Berton and Piccioli with Pera. It will be a real fight with three PROs and three major AMs.

In the AM Di Leo-Poppi series they will have to deal with Tabacchi-Bronzini who, considering the gaps, are only five points from the top.

In GT4 the games now seem to have been made and everything is directed towards Alexander Schjerpen assisted by “Matitone” Marchetti.