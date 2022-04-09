There is still an Ebimotors-branded crew entering the Italian GT Sprint Championship.

They are two old acquaintances, because we are talking about Riccardo Pera from Lucca and Gianluigi Piccioli who will be at the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

A consolidated duo that joins the already announced Davide Amaduzzi-Jeffrey Nelson.

The line-up of the Italian Sprint series is becoming more and more interesting, with many Porsches that will battle it out from the first round of Monza at the end of the month.

To understand if everything will be single or divided, with differentiated Qualifying and a single grid in the race.

There is no shortage of news from Ebimotors and soon there will be more.