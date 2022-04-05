Here is another beautiful couple of the Italian GT Sprint Championship for the 2022 season: we are talking about two PRO drivers who will race together for the first time, two well-known faces and two great champions, who respond to the names of Kikko Galbiati and Matteo Cressoni.

The youngest is Galbiati, a son of art as his father became GT Cup Champion in 2014 with Christian Passuti aboard a Porsche. The spark of Motorsport has always been lit and finally started with the adventure in F4 in Antonelli Motorsport.

From there it was a very short step: getting on a Lamborghini at Mugello (Super GT Cup class) still a minor, he showed a lot of talent, so much so that he no longer let him get off the covered wheels, except for the kart he has always used for training and fun.

His career has seen him compete in GT Open, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, GTWC Europe and now return to the CIGT aboard the Mercedes-AMG GT3 always managed by Antonelli, in what is back home.

“I am very happy to be back in the Italian GT Championship, a double satisfaction, since for me it is a homecoming – Galbiati explains to Motorsport.com – With Marco Antonelli I made my debut in F4 and later on the Huracan. For me it will be a great challenge as the car is new, so it will be a great adventure. “

“I’m happy to be racing alongside Matteo Cressoni, a real privilege. I’m sure that together we can get great satisfaction. The expectations are high, but working with our heads down we can fight for the Italian title.”

Cressoni’s career is in constant turmoil, practically he runs and wins everywhere. We had already talked about him for 2022 which will see him engaged on several fronts and always at the top with Ferraris.

A new adventure for him, aboard a car without the Prancing Horse symbol, but with a three-pointed star.

“The Italian Championship was in anticipation, I had to figure out what to do and with whom, and I looked around. I am delighted that this opportunity has materialized with Team Antonelli Motorsport’s Mercedes GT3 in the GT Sprint, “he tells Motorsport.com.

“A new car for me and a new partner; with Kikko we know each other and it is the first time that we will share a car. There are all the conditions to do well, there will be work to be done and this does not scare me. The competition will be fierce, but I’m sure we can have our say. “