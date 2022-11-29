There will be a second BMW M4 GT3 at the start of the next edition of the Italian GT Championship which will start from the Misano World Circuit on May 7th.

The Ceccato Racing Team, in fact, starting from the first race of the 2023 season scheduled for next May 7 at the Misano World Circuit, will flank the BMW M4 GT3 protagonist this year in both the Sprint and Endurance series, with a second example already ordered from BMW Motorsport .

After the positive experience of the championship that has just ended, which saw the Glock-Klingmann crew as Italian runners-up in the Sprint series and the Comandini-Fascicolo-Nilsson crew in third place in the GT 3 PRO-AM Endurance, the team from Veneto has decided to launch a new challenge to opponents that promises to be of great interest.

For the identification of the second crew, contacts are already underway and several tests on the track will be scheduled in the coming months.