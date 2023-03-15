Among the drivers returning to the Italian GT Championship is Marco Cassarà.

After the 2017 season with the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 by Ombra, the Roman driver, together with Roberto Gentili, got behind the wheel of the BMW M4 GT3 of BMW Italia by Ceccato.

First steps for him at the ‘Marco Simoncelli di Misano Adriatico’, after the years and the titles won in the Carrera Cup Italia-Michelin Cup, for Marco it is the beginning of a new adventure and, on the one hand, the realization of a dream.

The German car will participate in both series, Endurance and Sprint, for the Roman there will be the Endurance series and the new adventure will start from Pergusa on the weekend of 5-7 May.

Here are his hot impressions told to Motorsport.com after the first test.

Alfred Nilsson, Marco Cassarà, Ceccato Motors Racing, BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: BMW Motorsport

“The BMW is a very demanding car in all respects, first of all because I come from a car with the engine cantilevered at the rear to this one where it is in front, and then with the measurements, since it is bigger than the Porsche in the Carrera Cup and the Lamborghini GT3,” says Cassarà.

“Nice first experience, we will have several tests available. The team is very professional, I’m happy with the choice made and above all I hope to be strong right away”.

We also knew that Marco would participate in other races, there wasn’t a well-defined program, but he confirmed his presence at Monza in the GTWC in the Endurance Cup.