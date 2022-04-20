All that was missing was the announcement regarding the second car lined up in the Italian GT Sprint Championship, and here it is, just in the week leading up to the first round in Monza.

To hold the reins of this second car entered will be two drivers certainly of value.

Gianfranco Bronzini, EF Racing driver and supporter for many years, accepted the challenge of returning to the race after a year of stoppage.

His last competitive appearance dates back to Enrico Fulgenzi Racing’s Porsche Carrera Cup debut in 2020; Gianfranco got a podium in the Silver Cup on that occasion.

Already accustomed to driver changes, Gianfranco also raced and completed the 12h of Pergusa “Coppa Florio” in 2020.

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, Gianfranco Bronzini, Enrico Fulgenzi Racing, Porsche 991 GT3 Cup Photo by: Enrico Fulgenzi

At his side a very prestigious new entry: Emanuele Maria Tabacchi is back on the track, also for him a year off after a 2020 of the highest level.

Expert Ferrari Challenge driver with 16 victories between 2019 and 2020 Emanuele is certainly an important card that will be able to offer experience and race craft to all teammates.

The new Bronzini-Tabacchi duo will join the already well-known duo Alessandri-Baruchelli in what promises to be a whole season for Enrico Fulgenzi Racing.

First appointment this weekend in Monza; finally the cards on the table will be revealed and the season will actually begin.