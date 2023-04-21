Luca Magnoni will return to the seat of the Honda NSX GT3 Evo after the two GT3 AM Endurance 2021-2022 drivers’ titles.

Next to him will be the young Andrea Bodellini, also a driver who comes from single-seaters.

The two, aboard the Honda NSX of Nova Race, will participate in the Sprint series in Class AM.

For Bodellini it could take a “moment” to get used to the Japanese car, but usually young people learn quickly and lately those who come from single-seaters seem to have an advantage in driving a GT.

We’ll see, clearly Christian Pescatori will be “watching over” the young driver who, with his experience, will be able to make Bodellini grow.

“The last two seasons have been good for me and open wheels always have a certain charm. But obviously the GT3 is a car of another level compared to an F.4”, says Bodellini.

“The first approach was on the Cremona track, it was very nice and it made me understand that I really like the GT3 as a car and therefore I’m very curious to see how it will go at Misano Adriatico”.

“Obviously I’m not going to the debut to make up the numbers, so having a competitive teammate who is used to winning like Luca Magnoni”.

In 2021 in his first full season he won the FX3 Master Racing with seven wins and six second places. Last year he was crowned champion of the FX Pro Series category, without improving on the previous year’s tally, but winning the second title of his still “very green” career with three races to go. If good morning starts in the morning…