The relationship consolidated over the years between Ebimotors and the Italian GT Championship continues. Enrico Borghi’s team will be at the start of the Sprint series.

An unprecedented couple faces the court of the team, made up of Davide Amaduzzi from Bologna and American Jeffrey Nelson.

They will be behind the wheel of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup which until last year was the protagonist in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. Both drivers are registered in the Am Class.

In the coming weeks, the BOP will be defined which will level the performances in view of the first appointment in Monza on the weekend of 22-24 April.

It will obviously be a busy season, where the entry list gets longer every day. Level cars and pilots who will battle for all four scheduled events.

It should be emphasized that a GT Sprint with two more races would be even more attractive, leaving the stages of the Endurance series unchanged, but over the three-hour distance. We caught up with the Bolognese driver who has just come off training with karts.

Davide Amaduzzi, Ebimotors, Porsche 991 GT3 Cup Gen II Photo by: Ebimotors Press Office

“I am happy to return to a high level championship and with equally important cars and with a team that has always been a reference team – Amaduzzi told Motorsport.com – I have always dreamed of racing for them and now it has come true” .

“After so many years in America, I am happy that this opportunity has arisen to get into a GT car, after having played in prototypes. Finally I will race with Jeffrey Nelson who I met five years ago in the United States.”

“Jeffrey started from scratch and has grown over the years, obviously we have to work a lot and I am happy to be able to pass on all my experience to him. I am convinced that soon we will be able to take away some satisfaction”.