Rida Saleem (Dubai)

With each new edition of the Dubai World Horse Cup, everyone remembers the horse “Cigar”, the first champion of the global event in the first edition in 1996, led by the legendary knight Jerry Bailey, who imprinted the first cup in front of more than 30,000 spectators, who were eyewitnesses to the making of history in Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, in addition to the millions of people who witnessed the global event on live television.

And when “Cigar” outperformed its other American competitor, “Soul of the Matter” under the supervision of coach Richard Mandela, its owner Alan Paulson said of his feelings after the victory: Winning for me means that I am the owner of the best horse on earth, and Nad Al Sheba is indeed the most wonderful track. The world for hybrid and purebred horse breeds, and the Dubai World Cup engraved its name in the records of the world horse tracks at that time.

The legend’s first participation and victory was a cigar in the first edition of the Dubai World Cup in 1996, which was followed by many American horses that managed to win the cup, such as “Silver Charm”, “Captain Steve”, “Pleasantly Perfect”, “Roses in May.” , “Well Armed” and “California Chrome.”

And the legendary American horse “Cigar” who won 16 races in a row, including the first race for the Dubai World Cup for the first category in 1996, died before he retired, holding the record in prize money rates of $ 9,999,813 at that time. 24 years old at Road Ann Riedel Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, after undergoing a neck operation.

The “cigar” was the first horse since “Citation”, the winner of the American Triple Crown in 1950, to achieve 16 consecutive wins in North America, a record that was broken by the “Zenata” champion of the Priders Cup Classic.

“Cigar” began his racing history with coach Alex Hasinger for the benefit of its owner Alan Paulson, before moving to coach Bill Mott in 1995 when he was four years old.

“Cigar” was able to win the Hollywood Gold Cup races, Don Hancap, Wood Ward for parity, and the Braders Cup Classic, all races for the first category, and defeated “Cigar” in 1996 in the Pacific Classic at Del Mer track when he was seeking to surpass the record winning rates for horse. Citation », retire from racing at the end of the year.