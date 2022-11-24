Bad news for smokers since from 2023 each package will cost more: the fault of the increase in excise duties.

The Meloni government is at work these days to approve the Budget Law. Among the many measures included in the draft, we also find one that concerns the cigarettes and that smokers will certainly not like it very much.

Apparently there is a need to find new funds to finance the maneuver and among the ideas one would be thinking about theincrease in excise duties on the cost of cigarettes.

The increase should click from January 2023 and will tend to increase gradually over the next three years. According to the rumors launched by Corriere della Sera, there is talk of an increase of 36 euros per 1,000 cigarettes. Making some quick calculations, a pack of 20 cigarettes from January should undergo a rise in price of just over 70 cents.

But that’s not all because in 2024 the excise duty will rise again to 36.50 euros for every 1,000 cigarettes and in 2025 it will reach 37 euros. In short, bad news for smokers who will suffer a sharp increase in the price of the pack of cigarettes by increasing spending.

News would also be expected for the light cannabis. In fact, a tax of 15% should be confirmed, compared to the current 5%, for the sale of the same.

The Minister of Economy Giorgetti he reiterated that Italy expects to obtain 138 million from excise duties on cigarettes which will be used to finance the maneuver.

On the other hand, the cut of the leaves will go down excise duties on fuel. For a few months, to try to calm the increase in petrol, the Draghi government had cut excise duties by 30 cents. Well, from December the cut will drop to 15 cents. Let us therefore expect an increase in the cost of petrol for the Christmas period.

Sting that could also come for the online trade. A tax to be included on online commerce and for those who deliver by polluting means is being studied. An idea that had made the giants of the sector go into a rage. Apparently at the moment this tax has been frozen by the Government.