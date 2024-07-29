In 2016, after a song recorded four years earlier by an unsuccessful Brooklyn band called Cigarettes After Sex blew up on YouTube, the group’s brand of crisp, lovesick minimalism began selling out clubs across Europe. At a Prague stop on their tour, frontman Greg Gonzalez saw ticketless fans crying in the street.

“OK, this is bizarre,” Gonzalez recalled thinking. “But it showed me that this is doing what it’s supposed to do. This is music meant for emotional people who are in love. That’s what music did for me. So I thought, that’s what I want my music to do for somebody else.”

Eight years later, that pattern is repeating itself for Cigarettes After Sex. The band’s crystalline, austere ballads have once again taken off online — this time on TikTok — racking up nearly 10 billion streams worldwide. Their third album, “X’s,” was released July 12 via the independent label Partisan, and a world tour includes sold-out stadium dates in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South Africa and Australia.

Cigarettes After Sex have quietly become one of the world’s biggest cult bands. Gonzalez plays guitar and is the lead vocalist for the band, which includes Jacob Tomsky on drums, Randall Miller on bass and Jeff Kite on keyboards.

The band’s success is part of a more recent revival of retro rock, harking back to music from the 1980s and early ’90s, when groups like My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, Cocteau Twins and Lush wrapped melodies in guitars or synthesizers, ranging in sound from vaporous dreaminess to caustic noise.

But Gonzalez said he sees Cigarettes After Sex as more in the tradition of classic love songs, like Marvin Gaye and Al Green.

The band’s origins date back to Gonzalez’s days at the University of Texas at El Paso in 2008, where, he said, his early songwriting efforts were overwrought. His focus changed when he came across “The Trinity Session,” the Cowboy Junkies’ 1988 album that was recorded with just one microphone.

To capture that same intimacy, Gonzalez set up his band in the stairwell of the university’s School of Music building and recorded live. It was a revelatory moment: “I finally found a kind of identity that feels special,” he said.

During the pandemic, the band’s songs became the soundtrack to hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos, as young users added clips from tracks like “Apocalypse,” “K.” or “Cry” to close-ups of their faces, either happy or tearful. “Apocalypse” alone has surpassed 2 billion streams, Partisan says.

Despite their popularity on social media, the key to the band’s success may be old-fashioned touring. The band has toured the world, developing loyal fan bases in Poland, India and Indonesia. For tours in Asia and the Middle East, where they can be less liberal, the band bills itself as CAS.

Unusually for indie rockers, Gonzalez is also unapologetic about his commercial ambitions. “When you write, you want to aspire to be among the greatest, and you want to lean on the giants that got you there,” he said. “So you want to be the greatest because you respect the artists who were also the greatest, right?”