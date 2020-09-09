Giuliana Meloni is enjoying what should be her last cigarette because, after 40 years of smoking, she has decided to quit for good “I don’t want to wake up in the morning already thinking about when I’m going to light the first cigarette. I don’t want to anymore”, testifies this woman. This is her third attempt to quit and this time she has opted for therapeutic hypnosis. “There is a mixture of excitement and anxiety at the same time”, she says before going to her date.

Giuliana Meloni participates in a group session, a 3 hour workshop led by a hypnotherapist. Participants work on their motivation before being hypnotized. “The cigarette relaxes me”, says a man. Then all are guided for 40 minutes in a state of hypnosis and semi-consciousness to reprogram their brains. After the session, Giuliani Meloni feels “very relaxed” and… does not feel like smoking. What make some smokers want to try this original and convincing process.