The Swiss today approved a vast tightening of the rules on the ban on tobacco advertising: at the polls, 56.6% of voters voted in favor of the initiative entitled ‘Yes to the protection of children and adolescents from tobacco advertising’. The text – which obtained a majority of 15 cantons out of 26 – calls in particular to ban all forms of advertising that reach minors. “We are very happy that children can be effectively protected from tobacco advertising in the future,” said the Swiss Cancer League. When it comes to advertising tobacco products, Switzerland is currently more permissive than the vast majority of European countries. This is permitted in the Confederation and advertising is prohibited only if it is aimed specifically at minors. The country has also only signed the WHO framework convention on tobacco control but is among the very few European countries that have not ratified it.

It is no coincidence that the tobacco giants Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco International and British American Tobacco are based in Switzerland. The text approved today aims to extend the ban to any form of advertising that reaches minors and therefore also advertising aimed primarily at adults, but equally accessible to young people. Advertising for cigarettes and other tobacco products will therefore be banned everywhere, from billboards to movie commercials, and event sponsorships will not be allowed. Only the promotion intended for adults will remain permitted, for example via e-mail or flyers and therefore invisible to the youngest. Launched by numerous organizations in the health sector, the initiative was opposed by the government, which considered the ban too extensive.

Still today, the Swiss rejected the other three referendum subjects at federal level. The popular initiative to prohibit experiments on animals and humans has suffered a clear defeat, with an avalanche of opposing opinions equal to 79.1%.

Also rejected by 63% of voters was the amendment to the law to abolish one of the stamp duties in force. Finally, the package of measures in favor of the media – approved by Parliament to help the sector cope with the collapse in advertising revenues – was rejected by 54.6% of voters.