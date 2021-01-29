The judgment of master’s case ―Which sits on the bench Cristina Cifuentes, former president of the Community of Madrid, accused of inducing the falsification of the final master’s thesis (TFM) that she attended at the Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC) – has entered her straight final with the celebration of the fourth and penultimate session. A day, that of this Friday, which has brought several novelties: the defense of the former leader of the PP has taken the opportunity to withdraw the evidence that he presented by surprise before beginning the oral hearing and, in parallel, several students have put more irregularities on the table in the issuance of this title, led by Professor Enrique Álvarez Conde, who died in 2019 and described as the “brain” of the plot by the judge who conducted the investigation.

The session this Friday has started with the movement of the lawyer of the former head of the regional government. Before the last witnesses began to parade, the defense of Cifuentes has decided to withdraw the evidence that he presented just before the trial began: a pendrive that contained a supposed backup copy of the agenda of the ex-leader of the PP when she held the positions of government delegate in the Community and president. In this calendar, which has not been provided until two years after starting the instruction, it appears that the policy had pointed to July 2, 2012 as the date to defend their final master’s work. However, no one at the university is aware of it. Cifuentes’ lawyer has renounced this document after the court made it a condition for accepting it that all parties could examine it in its entirety.

This movement has served as a prologue. Subsequently, several professors from the URJC and several students have testified as witnesses. From his interrogations more anomalies have emerged that fly over this course. A teacher, Laura Nuño, has not recognized her signature in several minutes that are allegedly signed by her. Three students have assured that they did not defend the TFM in court either. In this sense, Roberto Enrique Medina, a professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University who signed up for the master’s degree, has said that he stopped going to class very soon and that he did not even present a final project. Despite this, he has riveted, collected the title after paying a fee for it. “That allowed me to do a doctoral thesis later,” he admitted.

“Has the URJC demanded the return of the title?”, One of the defense attorneys then asked him.

“No,” Medina answered.

Another testimony has inflicted, for its part, a blow to the version of Cifuentes. Esther González, professor at the URJC and the master’s degree, has detailed that she was perfectly related to Álvarez Conde by email: “I have sent her papers by e-mail”. This extreme becomes important after the former president assured that the professor hated that means of communication. It was the excuse he made when he asked why he did not save any master’s work or any mail that he exchanged with him.

Cristina Cifuentes sits on the bench for the ‘Master’ case. On video, the statements of a professor of the master’s degree.

The request of the Prosecutor’s Office

In addition to Cifuentes, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office has upheld the request for three years and three months in jail on Friday, María Teresa Feito, former adviser of the Madrid Ministry of Education and an official of the Rey Juan Carlos University, sits on the bench. faces the same penalty; and Cecilia Rosado, professor of the master’s degree and member of the court that supposedly examined Cifuentes. The Prosecutor’s Office, which foresees the possibility that the extenuating confession may be applied to the latter, requested 21 months for her because it recognized that she falsified the record and collaborated with justice.

Both have acquired a great role. Feito, an English teacher at the URJC who served as an advisor to the Community when the scandal broke out, was physically at the epicenter of the crisis on March 21, 2018, when the first news item splashing Cifuentes was published. She herself acknowledged that she went to the university that day and contacted those involved, but alleges that it was simple chance. Despite this, during the oral hearing, several witnesses have placed her at the forefront of the work to solve the problem.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office and the investigating judge, the former regional president sent Feito to the URJC to “avoid the dire political consequences” that were coming. It was necessary to prevent the news from harming him more and, for this, it was allegedly urged to manufacture the minutes of the TFM. In addition, Rosado has confessed in the trial that he falsified it because Feito pressured her and expressly demanded it.

Although the trial was scheduled to end this Friday, it has finally been enabled next Friday as the final day. It will be then when all parties present their vision of the facts. Finally, the three defendants will have the right to have the last word.