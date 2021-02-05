Cristina Cifuentes, leaving the Provincial Court this Friday, with her lawyer. Chema Clares / GTRES

The judgment of master’s case He was seen for sentencing this Friday after a fifth session that the defense of Cristina Cifuentes took advantage of to charge against the Rey Juan Carlos University. His lawyer blamed the institution for the manufacture of the final master’s thesis (TFM) and even used as an argument in his favor the existence of an alleged plot of irregularities led by the late Enrique Álvarez Conde. According to him, if this professor had already taken the initiative to falsify the papers of other students before, he could also be the brain in the case of Cifuentes. Without her intervening.

Cifuentes’ lawyer, the renowned criminal lawyer José Antonio Choclán, took out all the artillery this Friday to focus the shot on the key issue that affects the former president of the Community, who faces a request from the Prosecutor’s Office for three years and three months in prison . Did she give the order to falsify the record? Is there sufficient evidence to indicate it as an inducer? Or could other people be behind the maneuver? According to the lawyer, there is not only “direct evidence” against the former leader of the PP – “Cecilia Rosado, [la profesora que confesó haber fabricado el documento], does not mention Cifuentes at all and there is no other testimony that does “-, but” everything was cooked within the university. “

The defense, which thus charges against King Juan Carlos (URJC), takes advantage of the entire battery of irregularities that were evidenced in the investigation and the trial: such as records of other students also allegedly falsified or witnesses who did not recognize their signatures during your statement. A “modus operandi” that is repeated beyond the case of Cifuentes and that, in the opinion of his lawyer, shows that the initiative to falsify the document did not arise from the expolitics. “Man, when there are other falsified acts, make believe that the criminal idea was born in Cifuentes and [María Teresa] Feito, [la asesora de la Comunidad de Madrid que acudió a la URJC el día qu estalló el escándalo]… It is incompatible. We are facing the repetition of the same criminal act, ”he said.

The investigation of the master’s case emerged in 2018 due to the possible existence of a plot led by Álvarez Conde, who used the titles of the URJC Public Law Institute, which he directed, as a “gift or perk” to students “with a relevant position in the political, institutional sphere or those who maintained close ties of friendship or professional nature ”, according to the investigating judge. Among them were allegedly Cifuentes and also the current leader of the PP, Pablo Casado. But those investigations ended up shelved after the Supreme Court’s refusal to open a case against the current president of the conservative party, so the process was reduced to the falsification of the TFM minutes that the then president of Madrid exhibited after the scandal broke out.

The role of the university

“Rosado is the material author of the forgery. The direct inducer was the late Álvarez Conde, who gave birth to the criminal idea in Rosado ”, continued this Friday the lawyer for Cifuentes, who went further by holding the university responsible for creating the need for a record to be found. As he stated, in the crisis cabinet that was convened at the URJC on March 21, 2018, when the first news was published, a vice-rector commented that “it would be good if that paper appeared”. “The pressure to falsify the minutes is more attributable to internal interference and demands of the rector, than to the possibility of external influences,” added the lawyer, who added: “Who benefited from the falsification was the university to save face ”.

A thesis that the Public Ministry and the URJC reject. Prosecutor Pilar Santos insisted on Friday that Cifuentes —through Feito, who called Rosado throughout the day, who affirmed that the government adviser “pressured” her to create that act— is at the top of the commission of the crime. “She knew the consequences could be dire.” “The only, first and last beneficiary of that act was her and her political career. And, as soon as he had that record and his file, he proceeded to display it, “said the representative of the public prosecution, who stressed that the popular never defended the TFM in court. “Cifuentes used an official document that he knew did not correspond to reality and introduced it into legal traffic. He directed it to thousands of citizens ”. “She said it herself in a video on Twitter: ‘Things are credited with papers, not with words.”