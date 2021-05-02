The former president of the Community of Madrid Cristina Cifuentes received this Sunday, a regional holiday for May 2, the Community Gold Medal, a distinction that she accepts, she has affirmed, with “gratitude and special pride”, as it arrives “After Justice has spoken” after “a long ordeal of three extremely difficult years.”

Cristina Cifuentes was acquitted of the crime of documentary falsification of which she had been accused by the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office for inducing the falsification of the certificate of the Master’s Final Project (TFM) of the postgraduate course that she studied at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid (URJC ) in 2012.

«I feel a special pride to have received it after Justice has spoken after a long ordeal of three extremely difficult and very painful years. I present myself free of charges and charges, “he transferred the guests to the Royal Post Office, the seat of the regional government, which he referred to as the” beloved house. “

The former president thanked the “constant support” of her family, of “real” friends and of “so many Madrilenians and Spaniards who never stopped trusting.” «Thank you very much for this Medal that I receive with both gratitude and pride. Gratitude because it allows me to share with you this very emotional act in this special 2021, and gratitude because it has been the opportunity to return after a long time to this beloved house, the house of all the people of Madrid, which was also mine during exciting years », Has transferred in his speech.

She has made mention of the “pride” that has meant for her “having dedicated her life to public service, as a deputy in the Assembly, government delegate and president.” He has also had emotional words for Madrid, “the Community that is the heart of Spain” which he loves “deeply as a Spaniard and from Madrid.”

The victims of Covid-19 and their families have also been present in the speech of the former Madrid president, who concluded by wishing the current head of the Executive, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, “all the successes, because they will be those of the Madrilenians.”

Ayuso, who has also awarded the distinction to former president Ángel Garrido, has recovered this tradition after Cifuentes herself suspended it due to the situation of being investigated in a judicial case of his predecessor, Ignacio González.

In her speech, the regional leader has revealed that with this, from the regional government, they do “exercise of respect and gratitude for their vocation of public service and dedication to the people of Madrid, but also of coexistence, continuity and institutional normality: plurality”.