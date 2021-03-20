It is not entirely normal that, as the month of March rises, the farmers of the Vega Alta have to prepare for a possible frost when the flowering of the fruit trees is in full swing. However, the arrival of this late cold entry that has engulfed the Region in the last two days has set off all alarms and producers have provided themselves with an arsenal in the event of a possible drop in mercury below zero degrees.

“We have to provide heat to the trees, which are currently in full motion with flowering”, explained yesterday Rafael Jiménez, a stone fruit producer who could see a whole year of work frustrated in just a few hours.

For this reason, Jiménez, and many other farmers in Cieza and Vega Alta, have made different systems that could raise the temperature by one or two degrees, enough to save the crops. “If we get a frost of seven or eight degrees below zero, we can do little, but if the thermometer drops by two or three, we can dampen the cold a lot with these methods,” says the producer.

And among these systems, the most common is combustion with paraffin cans, placing them between the trees. This procedure frees the atmosphere of the annoying smoke derived from the burning of pressed straw alpacas, a practice that has been the subject of proceedings by the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office as a result of a complaint by Ecologists in Action about the pollution caused. by those methods.

The installation of diesel stoves is also spreading in recent years. Although some farmers buy them on their own, the most common is to rent them. “With them, we control the amount of heat we want to provide. It is one of the best systems because depending on how cold it is, we can apply more or less heat to the trees in real time, so we use more or less diesel ».

Igloo effect



Sprinkler irrigation from the air has also become a very effective anti-frost system, which creates an igloo effect on each flower by means of ice that keeps it above zero degrees, taking advantage of the release of heat that occurs when freezing. Water. “Its effectiveness is well proven, but we waste water that we do not have, since we have to keep the drippers open for many hours”, highlights Rafael Jiménez, one of the few growers who has opted for another new system: the placement of large fans.

The idea is to “recirculate” the air with large fans. “What we do is lift the cold air that, due to its higher density, has accumulated on the ground with the warmer air at height.” However, Jiménez regrets that the main problem “is the heavy initial investment that must be made and not everyone is willing.” “The administrations, and given the ineffectiveness of agricultural insurance, should subsidize these gadgets,” he concludes.