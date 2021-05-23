The municipalities of Cieza and Calasparra have come together to launch the project ‘The cannon that unites us’, which will have as its main objective enhance the tourist offer of the Almadenes Canyon. As a first step, the Mayor of Calasparra, Teresa García, and the Mayor of Cieza, Pascual Lucas, met this past Friday with the Secretary of State Fernando Valdés Verelst taking advantage of the celebration of the Fitur International Tourism Fair in Madrid.

Both councilmen transferred to the representative of the central executive the possibility of promoting through a sustainable tourism the Canyon of the Almadenes. As reported by the Calasparrra City Council, “it is a sustainable and responsible project presented through European sustainability plans.”

The Plan is based on three fundamental pillars: the sustainable transformation of the destination, new technologies and the accessibility of the tourist offer. It will try to make known its natural and cultural resources, as it houses the highest concentration of Paleolithic art in all of southern Europe and the highest density of post-Palaeolithic art in the region.

In addition, its climate and its geographical characteristics offer great possibilities for mixed, cultural, sports, natural and adventure tourism. “On these bases, this plan is committed to inland tourism, in which culture in its broadest sense, history and nature, paired with exquisite local cuisine, are the fundamental pillar, in addition to working to promote and disseminate the knowledge about our past ».