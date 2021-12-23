SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Cielo said on Thursday that its board of directors approved payment of interest on equity (JCP) to shareholders of 235.76 million reais, according to a statement to the market.

The JCP, relating to 2021, will be paid on February 11, 2022 based on the shareholding position of December 29, 2021, informed the company.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.; edition by André Romani)

