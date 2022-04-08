sky towers was officially presented as the new host of “Domingos de fiesta”, a musical program that is broadcast on the TV Peru signal. In an interview for The Republic, the artist was very excited to be able to demonstrate her talent in this new facet. In addition, she was encouraged to refer to Katy Jarawho was in charge of the entertainment space for about eight years.

The also actress of “Ojitos hechiceros” and “Luz de Luna” said she was very grateful for having been chosen to animate the program that presents shows by singers and orchestras in various public spaces in Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: Katy Jara no longer goes on Fiesta Sundays after 8 years on the air on TV Peru

Cielo Torres celebrates her debut as a host in “Fiesta Sundays”

“Happy to be able to take on this new challenge. Yes, it is the first time that I am going to lead a program. I think it comes at a great moment, after a long time in which all artists have been on hiatus, in which we have begun to resume our activities. That this proposal arrives to host a musical program is a gift from heaven”, said Cielo Torres.

On replacing Katy Jara

In relation to Katy Jara, the artist assured that she still has a pending conversation with the former host of “Party Sundays”but emphasized that he has a good relationship with her.

“I have not had the opportunity to speak with Katy, I know that she is focused on her projects and, well, the moment we have the opportunity, we are actually going to talk. We have always had super good vibes and a beautiful friendship, ”he commented. sky towers.

Katy Jara says goodbye to “Party Sundays”

Last February 1, Katy Jara confirmed that he would stop driving “Party Sundays” through a moving message on their social networks.

“It has been very satisfying for me to be part of a project that day by day was entering the hearts of all Peruvians. We became not only a program, but from our space we highlighted all the national talent that our beloved Peru has, “he wrote on his Instagram.