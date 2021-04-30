The interpreter of “Never is Enough”, Cielo Torres, announced the launch of her new song “You will regret”For this Friday, April 30, on the main music and video platforms.

In a press release, the singer and actress expressed her excitement for this premiere with which she hopes to conquer the hearts of her followers with the melody.

“I’m super excited, because I’m launching a new song, and with this I start a new stage , I live new emotions in my musical career that has given me so much satisfaction. So let’s go with everything. I hope to continue receiving the support of the public that loves good salsa ”, said the artist.

The interpreter will try to consolidate her career, as she did in 2020, where she had good results. It should be noted that one of its songs was chosen as the best salsa of the year by various national radio stations such as Moda, Radiomar and Panamericana.

Cielo Torres will work with a renewed cast of dancers

The singer also presented her renewed cast of dancers which includes Andrés Izquierdo, who was a partner of Daniela Darcourt, and George Neyra, a dancer who became known for his participation in El gran show.

Regarding this, he highlighted the talent of both artists. “Both Andrés and George are excellent dancers and any singer would like to have them on stage,” he said with a laugh.

