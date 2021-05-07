The former member of Beautiful water Cielo Torres continues to boost his solo career after the launch of his latest production “Te vas a repentair”, on April 30th.

In conversation with La República, the salsa woman said she felt a certain identification with the song having been in an incompatible relationship, in addition to telling her experiences with harassment on and off social networks.

Your last song “Te vas a repentair” seems to be related to “Te va a paler” by Maelo Ruiz. Did you notice it?

We hadn’t really taken it that way. “You are going to regret it” is a composition by Alvaro Rod and the stories can coincide because they are part of life. It can happen to a man as well as to a woman.

Did something similar happen to you?

Yes. When I heard the lyrics I felt identified by several aspects.

Were you in an incompatible relationship?

Regrettably yes I was in a very toxic relationship many years ago and it is difficult to leave, rebuild . Accept first what territory you are in and how you are hurting yourself.

Did you also go through episodes of sexual harassment?

Yes it has happened to me. Unfortunately women are exposed to many of these situations. In my case, years ago, very innocent and young, they could promise me: “Hey, I’m going to record the complete album for you, I’m going to make you famous, known nationally and internationally.” But the intentions were unfortunately different.

Happily I have woken up and realized things on time. Because I have always had my mother and my sister by my side who have advised me , they have been my filter.

Did you report the people who committed the crime of harassing you?

There were several, but currently they are no longer in the music market. They are missing and I speak of many years ago, when the stage of Agua Bella was ending. More than ten years ago. For something things happened and for something they are gone.

I didn’t say anything at that time, why obviously no one was going to ask me about this. I didn’t have the platforms or the space for someone to ask me. Digital was not as strong as it is now because I probably would have made my complaints on social networks at that time.

Are you now blocking users who harass you on social media?

Yes. There are some who are very rude and not only disrespect me, but also all people because everyone sees those comments. I try not to lose my sanity. I try to respond in a courteous and elegant way. But privately, I have sent several to the china who go over there.

Regarding music, you went from cumbia to urban salsa. Are you planning to venture into another genre?

(Before Agua Bella) I had made salsa and meringue. He sang with a band from Tacna, in orchestras that performed different genres.

Later, Mr. José Castillo gave me the opportunity to work at Agua Bella, to dabble in and learn about cumbia because I had never done cumbia. I had a great time and I traveled the whole world thanks to Agua Bella.

I plan to stay in the salsa genre, I am not going to move. I can do some versions of my songs in ballads, yes, but go to another genre, no . I’m always into the tropical (cumbia, salsa, merengue, bachata).

Nothing with reggaeton?

No. I like to dance to it, but not to sing it.

Are you preparing a collaboration?

We plan to do collaborations, but we don’t want to do them to be done. Yes, we have had proposals for international classic salseros, but it has not been possible to specify.

With national duos at the moment still nothing. People on social media are asking me to do a song with Daniela Darcourt and I think It would be nice for women to come together to do something powerful.

At some point we have spoken with Daniela and Amy Gutiérrez to make a song, but it is not on track. It’s just an idea.

You did an Instagram Live with Josimar and the Uchulú that raised controversy. And the salsero came out to apologize.

I never made fun of Uchulú. What’s more, I have confidence with Esau and Josimar. We did this live and they entered the ‘joda’. Josimar has his style and sometimes the criollada beats him .

I do not justify absolutely anything, because at the time I was cold, indeed, at the beginning I did not understand. It cost me. And when I understood, it was already said and it was a live that I had to keep and we fired Josimar because it was already late.

But I really didn’t think (users) were going to make that kind of comment. And Josimar for that came out to apologize.

At some point, when I meet Uchulú again, I’m going to say: “Hey, were you really offended?” I think not because if he hadn’t told me.

Sometimes we forget that we are in front of a lot of people who are watching.

