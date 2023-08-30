Cielo Rusinque, who was going to be the new chief of staff of the Petro Government, but her appointment fell out in the last 24 hours. COURTESY

The appointments in the Palace are made after a series of negotiations, balances and counterweights. Fitting someone into the structure is complex due to all the intersecting interests that arise along the way. The arrival of Cielo Rusinque to the almighty chief of staff, the position closest to Gustavo Petro, was taken for granted this week. Rusinque herself confirmed it to his environment and later made it known in the media, and that seems to be the main reason for his fall from grace. His arrival meant placing someone in a key position three months after the sudden departure of Laura Sarabia. However, the appointment was twisted in the last 24 hours.

“I want to thank President Gustavo Petro for his vote of confidence. I will not be in the Government for the moment. If anyone knows and has the authority to decide who accompanies him and where, it’s him. There are no power struggles in Casa de Nariño, there the daily struggle is for the good of Colombia”, Rusinque wrote in X this Wednesday. It is one of these messages that come to confirm with the denial what has occurred in the last two days around his election. Rusinque, close to Hollman Morris, a longtime ally of the president, rushed in when she announced her nomination for a position for which Petro demands absolute discretion.

The position in which she was going to be appointed has not been covered for three months, since Sarabia was dismissed due to a scandal of illegal wiretapping and polygraphs. Petro has now recovered Sarabia for the presidency of the DPS, the entity in charge of delivering social subsidies, which has ministerial rank. That was the position that Rusinque had until now, one of the most relevant in the Government because he manages a budget of more than 4,500 million dollars. It seemed that there was going to be a change of cards, each one would enter the position of the other. “I will be close to the president, as has been said since yesterday, I saw that the news came out through some media. We are awaiting the materialization of that decision. I will be accompanying him, yes, managing the agenda and, well, whatever the obligations or tasks that he arranges and well, we are waiting for that to materialize, in principle I understand it will be this week “, Rusinque said on Blu Radio.

On W Radio he told that the president himself had informed him of the decision: “The one who informs me is the president, I consider that it is a matter of materializing it.” First of all, the director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (DAPRE), Carlos Ramón González, commented on it. “Then President Petro confirms this possibility (and) tells me that I will be close to him, handling the issues on his agenda,” Rusinque said. “Honestly, in my case, I don’t think these charges should be overstated,” he explained. With this last sentence he was referring to all the aura of power around Sarabia, who, being so close to the president, many ministers considered her the great goof of the Government.

Sarabia, finally, returns to the Government and Rusinque, a prestigious constitutional lawyer and militant Petrista, is separated by some tectonic movements inside the Casa de Nariño, the presidential residence, produced by the mismanagement of the times. Petro continues without replacing that hole left by Sarabia, which caused him great pain. At the moment she doesn’t want to fill it in with anyone, at least not with someone who doesn’t keep secrets.

