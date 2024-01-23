Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 17:37

Cielo is starting a new phase of hiring commercial managers to work in the Banco do Brasil and Bradesco networks, banks that are the company's controllers and also commercial partners. There will be 329 vacancies, distributed between the networks of the two institutions, to work in 24 Brazilian states and the Federal District.

The company states that, of the total, 28 will have leadership positions. Candidates must have completed higher education and experience in commercial areas, preferably in the financial market. In addition, Cielo states that candidates must have a driver's license, their own car and be willing to travel.

The hires will join around 400 other people that Cielo hired until September last year to work in the networks of the two banks.

As shown by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), the increase in the acquirer's sales teams with Bradesco and BB is part of the company's effort to gain momentum in the small and medium-sized business market, seen as more profitable than big accounts.

Traditionally the largest card machine company in the country, Cielo lost its position last year to Rede, controlled by Itaú Unibanco. The company became the market leader after being integrated into Itaú channels, with its eye on SMEs.

In a statement, Cielo's Commercial Retail Vice President, Paulo Naliato, states that the company will be able to provide closer and more efficient service to customers with the reinforcement of the team. “Retailers who are customers of Banco do Brasil and Bradesco need acquiring services and solutions that make their business easier,” he says.

The vice of People, Management and Performance, Patrícia Coimbra, states that the company is among the best to work for in the country in rankings that measure employee satisfaction. “In addition to being a reference in payment methods, the company is a reference as a place to work.”