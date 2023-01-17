Cielo, a technology and services company for retail, has more than 200 job opportunities focused on products and business, technology, commercial retail and entrepreneur, finance and IR, risks, compliance, prevention and security. Enrollment is now open and there are also some exclusive vacancies for black people, women and PCDs.

The available positions are for different levels with internship, analyst, specialist, manager, among others, with the majority of vacancies in the commercial area. Prerequisites vary by area and role.

The company also offers a benefit package with Medical and Dental Assistance, Annual Variable Remuneration (PPR), Meal and Food Allowance, Transport, Chartered or Parking Allowance, Home-office (hybrid model), Remote Work Allowance, Life Insurance, Pension Private, Specialist support channel (nutrition, psychology, gynecology, etc.), Gympass (Gym and Wellness Assistance), among others.

All vacancies can follow the hybrid model and are headquartered in Alphaville, São Paulo, with face-to-face work up to eight times a month, in addition to having chartered employees that leave from the main areas of São Paulo and ABC Paulista to the office. The vacancies to be part of the commercial team, as Business Manager, have customer service work in specific locations.

For more information, you can check the availability of vacancies on the company’s page at Gupy on the linkwhere you can check all the information about the regions, areas and positions.