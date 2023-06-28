It doesn’t go anymore! serrano heart is a musical group that has been characterized by its great versatility to adapt to the new musical tastes of its audience for more than 30 years. Throughout that time, the brothers’ orchestra Neira Warrior It has had very talented female singers who knew how to move and delight the public with their voices. One of the recent artists that joined the band was Cielo Heredia, who replaced Nickol Sinchi.

The 18-year-old was born in Chiclayo and from a very young age she demonstrated her great talent for singing. That made her part of small Peruvian cumbia groups until she was presented with the opportunity to apply for the casting she did for the company from Piura. Her official entry was given after several presentations and the happiest were her fans. However, a week ago, the interpreter of “Tell me how it hurts” announced her final withdrawal from what she had been her house for six months. What will she do now? Next, we will give you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Cielo Heredia announces his departure from Corazón Serrano: what are the reasons for his decision?

Cielo Heredia announces his departure from Corazón Serrano

On June 20, the singer Cielo Heredia surprised her followers by sharing a statement detailing the reasons for her departure from the Corazón Serrano orchestra. In the photograph that he uploaded, one can read: “As of this date, I no longer belong to the orchestra in which I have learned a lot and will carry in my heart as a great family”. In addition, he explained that the departure was not for any other professional project: “I want to continue with my university studies, which will allow me to continue growing as a professional“, he added.

For its part, the musical company of the Neira Warrior He did not hesitate to make the same news known, with the difference that he focused on highlighting the time that the 18-year-old participated in the band: “Miss Cielo Heredia, winner of our casting at the beginning of 2023, after six months with us, is no longer in the group“. Finally, they took the opportunity to wish the artist the best.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano: who is Cielo Heredia, the new member who would replace Yrma Guerrero?

What does Cielo Heredia do after announcing his departure from Corazón Serrano?

Cielo Heredia announced his departure from Corazón Serrano a few days ago and mentioned that the distance from music is to dedicate himself to his university studies. As recalled, the 18-year-old was studying Psychology at the Technological University of Peru (UTP). However, on June 26, she posted a picture of herself to make her solo release official. In the caption of the image, the artist details her numbers for her contracts and specifies that her representative will be the one to respond to any communication.

He also explained: “Soon with you, dear public. Thank you for your nice messages of support. We continue forward… Blessings to all“. Apparently, the influencer wants to follow in the footsteps of her former partner Nickol Sinchi, who also belonged to the same group and after almost 10 years of experience decided to follow her professional path on her own.

YOU CAN SEE: Cielo Heredia leaves Corazón Serrano for studies: what university degree does she follow?

How was the casting of Cielo Heredia in Corazón Serrano?

Cielo Heredia’s arrival at Corazón Serrano was very popular because she was a very talented young woman. Her entry was given through a casting that the same orchestra promoted on her social networks. A few weeks after her admission, the video of the singer’s presentation began to go viral on TikTok and established her as the imminent new entry of the brothers’ musical company Neira Warrior.

In the images you can see an easygoing young woman performing the song “Vuelve”, which is one of the band’s oldest songs. In addition, she was not yet in the typical clothing of the vocalists. The place where she appeared is located in Huachipa.

#Cielo #Heredia #singer #leaving #Corazón #Serrano