sky heredia surprised tonight by announcing his retirement from the Corazón Serrano group. Through her official Instagram account, the young talent gave an account of the reasons why she decided to step aside from her just months after joining the orchestra. Let’s remember that Heredia joined the orchestra almost six months agoin January of this year. However, to the sadness of the followers of Corazón Serrano, Cielo decided to take another path, thanking its founders.

What motivated Cielo Heredia to leave Corazón Serrano?

Through a statement, the artist detailed the reasons for her departure from the Piura group. She indicated as the main reason her desire to continue with her university studies, which will allow her to grow as a professional. In addition, she thanked the Guerrero Neira brothers, her colleagues and musicians from Corazón Serrano.

“I want to thank the Guerrero Neyra family for having trusted my work, my colleagues and musicians for their great professionalism and for always giving everything on stage. My departure from the group is due to my desire to continue my university studies, which will allow me to continue growing as a professional. I hope to have your support in every step of my artistic and professional career”wrote.

Cielo asked her fans to support her at every step of her professional and artistic journey.

Who is Cielo Heredia and how did he join the orchestra?

Cielo Heredia is an 18-year-old girl from Chiclayo. Her name came to the eyes of Corazón Serrano’s followers after a video of her auditioning for the orchestra went viral. The concert that took place in Santa María de Huachipa gave rise to the interpretation of the young woman with the song “Vuelve”, one of the great successes of the Guerrero Neyra brothers.