Piero Quispe He was one of the Universitario de Deportes players involved in the new ampay that he issued Magaly Medina last May 2. Only hours after the meeting between the soccer player and 10 other women of unknown identity was broadcast, alleged chats were broadcast in which his partner Cielo Berrios would have been unfaithful.

It was a Twitter page that was in charge of publishing the conversations, in which Cielo Berríos would have arranged to go out with a supposed ex-lover. The young woman did not take long to speak out and she assured that these chats were manipulated. “This conversation is being circulated and it is crystal clear that it is not me. That conversation is edited”, wrote the young woman in a publication she made on her networks. In the midst of the controversy over infidelity, Quispe stopped following the young woman.

