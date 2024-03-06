From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/03/2024 – 9:17

O Business-School Integration Center – CIEEan NGO for social inclusion and youth employability, launched this Wednesday, the 6th, a program focused on technology, which promises to open 5 thousand young apprenticeships by the end of 2024.

The expectation is that hired apprentices will have access to content that provides for strengthening specialties in communication, logical reasoning and computational thinking.

The measure combines more than 500 hours dedicated to the study of the English language, statistics, databases, among other topics.

“The designed fields of study speak to the needs and challenges of future professionals”, says CIEE.

Called the “Digital Impulse Learning Program”, it is carried out in partnership with Ada Tech, an education platform for employability in the world of technology.

The initiative also has the support of Movtech, a coalition of organizations that seek to direct resources towards social investment in education and technology. The objective of the group of companies is to awaken, train and employ more young people in the technology sector by 2030.